Advantage Assam: Projects Worth ₹3 Lakh Crore at Implementation Stage, Says CM

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Pointing out that industrial growth would accelerate if business houses and entrepreneurs are provided with a favourable working environment, improved law and order condition, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said industrialisation creates employment opportunities, strengthens the economy and accelerates the overall development of the state.

Referring to the cooperation extended by local residents during the construction of the semiconductor project at Jagiroad and the Rs 50,000-crore thermal power project at Chapar, he emphasised that industrialisation could become a reality only when local communities extended their wholehearted support.

Out of the Rs 5.18 lakh crore investment commitments received at the Advantage Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit in February 2023, the Chief Minister disclosed that projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore have advanced to the implementation stage.

He said investment proposals have so far translated into implementation stage across several sectors, including Rs 2.86 lakh crore in hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, Rs 97,840 crore in the energy sector, Rs 55,572 crore in infrastructure, Rs 53,353 crore in mining, Rs 44,948 crore in electronics and information technology, and Rs 26,799 crore across various manufacturing sectors.

He mentioned that work was underway on the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery's capacity from 3 million metric tonne (MMT) to 9 MMT at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000.

The Chief Minister stated that construction of the Tata Semiconductor project, involving an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, has reached its final stage.

Similarly, work on the fourth unit of Namrup fertiliser plant, with an investment of Rs 10,600 crore, is progressing rapidly. He also noted that companies such as Pepsi has started setting up manufacturing units in Assam.

Stating that several proposals have been received for setting up new industries in Tinsukia, the Chief Minister said the state government is considering these proposals on a priority basis. He sought the cooperation of the people of Tinsukia to transform the district into an industrial hub.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, inaugurated a green autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) block manufacturing unit by Lightbricks Private Limited, a constituent of the KD Group of Industries, at Hapjan in Tinsukia on Thursday.

The project has been set up following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 between the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and the KD Group for establishment of an AAC block manufacturing unit.

Set up an approximate cost Rs 55 crore, the project is considered the largest private-sector manufacturing investment in Tinsukia district in the past 15 years. With an annual production capacity of 2 lakh cubic metres, the unit will be capable of replacing approximately 10 crore conventional red bricks every year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the AAC block manufacturing unit would help conserve agricultural land by reducing the use of conventional red bricks. He claimed that, for the first time in Asia, AAC block manufacturing technology incorporating an in-built grid has been used in Tinsukia plant. The unit will manufacture AAC blocks using this innovative technology.

Pointing out that similar units have already been established in Rangia and Silchar, the Chief Minister said the new AAC block manufacturing unit in Tinsukia would meet the construction sectors demand in Upper Assam as well as in Arunachal Pradesh.

He mentioned that the unit would provide direct employment to approximately 80 people, while another 75 workers would be employed through contractors. In addition, more than 500 people, including suppliers, vendors and retailers, would benefit from indirect employment opportunities.

Terming the inauguration of the Tinsukia unit as the fulfilment of another investment commitment received during Advantage Assam 2.0, the Chief Minister noted that Upper Assam offered significant opportunities for industrialisation.

He hoped that the people of Upper Assam would welcome industries and help create a conducive environment for industrial development, enabling the state government to attract more industries to the region.

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