Assam CM offers support for development of Keotpara Maa Mansa temple

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday offered prayers at the Maa Mansa Devi Temple at Keotpara in Azara, seeking the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam on Friday.

Addressing a meeting at the temple auditorium after the prayers, Dr Sarma said he had sought the blessings of Maa Mansa for the development of the state and the welfare of the people, particularly residents of the area.

Referring to the assistance earlier provided by the State Government for improving the temple’s infrastructure, the chief minister assured all possible cooperation for its further development.

He also assured that road improvement works in the area would continue and issues concerning the nearby Deepor Beel would be addressed. He said that the traditional fishing rights of local fishermen in Deepor Beel would be protected.

Dr Sarma further assured that the issue of granting land pattas to residents of the area, as well as to public organisations and their offices, would be taken up on a priority basis.

The chief minister was felicitated by the Maa Mansa Devi Puja Committee, Maa Mansa Temple Management Committee, several women’s organisations, and Azara Boys’ Club, among other local organisations.

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