Assam CM Office Announces Special Leaves for State Government Employees

Guwahati: The state government of Assam has announced special leaves for the employees of the state government under the Matri Pitri Vandana. These special leaves can be availed by the employees to spend time with their parents or in-laws.

The Chief Minister’s Office made this announcement over social media site X alongside the dates on which these leaves can be availed. “The Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa , has declared special casual leave for State Government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law. This leave must be used solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honor, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment,” mentioned the official handle of the Office of the Chief Minister of Assam.

These two special casual leaves have been issued for the employees to spend time with their parents and parents-in-law and cannot be availed by those without parents or inlaws. As for those working in the essential services, they can utilise these leaves in a phased manner.

The leaves can be availed along with a holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, a second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10.

It must be noted that the state government has allocated similar casual leaves in the past as well. These leaves are in accordance with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement regarding spending more time with parents for the employees of the state government. He made this announcement after taking oath as the chief minister of the state in 2021.

Previously it was made mandatory that the employees availing this special leave must upload photographic proof of the time spent with parents or in-laws on a dedicated portal.