Assam Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 34, Over 260,000 People Affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has become very serious, with 34 people now dead. Among the victims are two children who drowned in the Dhemaji district on Sunday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the ASDMA, over 262,000 people across 12 districts in the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding.

The affected districts are Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, and Jorhat.