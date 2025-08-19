Assam CM Orders Probe into Newborn’s Death at GMCH, Calls Incident ‘Unforgivable'

“Despite having enough empty machines, three children were kept in a single machine. This incident cannot be justified by saying there were more patients. A mistake has to be called a mistake,” CM Sarma said, adding that he was “extremely sad and ashamed.”

Calling the incident “a wrong and unforgivable crime”, CM Sharma assured that strict action will follow. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate, with a report expected within three to four days. Meanwhile, the nurse on duty has been suspended.

Additionally, CM Sarma reiterated that accountability will be fixed and negligence will not be tolerated in sensitive matters like child care. However, the infant’s father, Utpal Bordoloi, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bhangagarh Police Station against GMCH authorities. “The principal has assured a fair probe. I have also requested the post-mortem report,” Bordoloi said.