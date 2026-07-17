Assam CM pledges action on climate, labour and market challenges facing small tea growers

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Representatives of the All Bodoland Small Tea Growers' Association (ABSTGA), the North East Confederation of Small Tea Growers' Association (NECSTGA) and the Small Tea Growers' Council, Assam, called on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Wednesday and submitted a charter of demands aimed at strengthening the small tea sector in the state.

The delegation met the chief minister in the presence of Bihpuria MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah and raised several issues concerning the welfare and sustainable development of small tea growers across Assam. Among the key demands placed before the chief minister were measures to protect tea plantations from the adverse effects of climate change, promotion of mechanised tea harvesting to tackle labour shortages and reduce plucking costs, expansion of mobile residue testing facilities to address Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) issues, and timely supply of fertilisers.

The delegation also sought a dedicated health insurance scheme for small tea growers and tea garden workers, financial assistance for setting up mini tea factories, and support for legal documentation, branding, packaging, and market linkages for specialty teas produced by small growers.

The representatives further urged the government to regulate the establishment of Bought Leaf Factories in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, except those set up by small tea growers, alleging that inferior-quality tea produced by multiple bought leaf factories was affecting the reputation and market value of tea from the region. They also requested that the benefits of the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS) be extended to small tea growers operating mini tea factories.

After hearing the delegation, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assured them that the State Government would constitute a high-powered committee comprising two cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and representatives of small tea growers to examine the issues in detail and recommend appropriate measures.

Also Read: Assam Budget 2026–27 Boosts Tea Industry with Higher Incentives, Healthcare and Tourism Push