Assam: CM Predicts Decline of Congress, Foresees End to Family Politics in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently shared his insights about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a summit. He believed the Congress party would not do well. He thought they would get 30-40 seats at most, showing they were not as powerful anymore. Sarma wouldn't mind if the Congress only won 11 seats, but he admitted that it's unlikely.
"Post-election, You will see a decline in Congress and an end to family politics family politics will survive in this country after this election. A new politics will emerge where people will compete for development," he said.
Based on the upcoming polls, Sarma also expects politics to change. He thinks the elections will end the trend of politics revolving around families and will become more focused on development. He believes politicians will compete based on what they've achieved in their regions.
Sarma highlighted the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region's growth. He made note of new projects and ones in the future that will cost billions of rupees. He doubted the Congress's ability to argue against this growth as he believes that the proposed projects by the PM are propelling the country's progress.
Lastly, Sarma clarified that he is not against Muslims. He encouraged people to visit Assam and see the Muslim community's support for him. Sarma said that while he disagrees with some political players, he has respect for all religious practices, correcting any wrong ideas about his views on Muslims.
"I am anti-Owaisi or anti-Rahul Gandhi, but when it comes to the Muslims, anyone can come to Assam and see the Muslim-dominated areas, that is how much love and affection I get from them. These customs of having two marriages are not in the Holy Book Quran. One should respect the holy book of every religion," he said.
Finally, Sarma has positioned the approaching elections as a critical juncture. He predicts the Congress' downfall, the termination of dynastic politics, and the birth of an age centered on growth. As political dynamics shift, the Chief Minister stressed learning from PM Modi's broad aspirations and his hand in propelling the country forward.
