Mizoram: Assam Rifles Foil Drug Smuggling Operation, Seize 1.3 kg Heroin Worth Rs 9.6 Crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles had a big win recently. They stopped a serious drug smuggling plan in Mizoram's Champai district seizing 1.3 kg of heroin, worth Rs 9.6 crore, off the streets. The riflemen had a lead and searched Zokhawthar village, which is close to the Mizoram-Myanmar border. They found and arrested a 35-year-old man from Myanmar. He was hiding the heroin in 100 soap boxes.
The authorities suspected him as a smuggler. They arrested him for trying to bring heroin from Myanmar into India. Immediately, they handed both the man and the drugs to the police in Zokhawthar, the local officers will take it from there.
This successful mission brings to the fore a growing problem in Mizoram. The State's Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, shared that there's been an upturn in drug-related business. He believes it's related to the unrest in neighboring Manipur. He said Mizoram has been used as a major pathway for drug trades into Manipur and Tripura, originating from other countries.
Since May 3, 2023, there has been ongoing conflict in Manipur. It began with a protest called the 'Tribal Solidarity March,' stemming from the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This has created a shaky situation in the entire region. This has had clear effects in Mizoram, as several drug busts by the Excise and Narcotics Department have taken place this year alone. They have seized 15 kg of heroin, 96.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets, and 238.6 kg of ganja. Moreover, the department has taken a total of 1,211 persons into custody related to various drug cases so far.
Assam Rifles working with local officials is key to cutting down the illegal drug trade and keeping borders safe. Their teamwork helps ensure the safety of the region. A recent drug bust shows why it's important to stay alert and act together in response to the difficult issues that the drug trade brings, especially in the border regions.
