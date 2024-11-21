Assam CM Proposes 'Leader Schools' To Boost Education Sector In State

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired an important meeting on November 20 to raise the standards of education in the state by reviewing key initiatives in the regions including projects.
A groundbreaking “Leaders Schools” initiative was launched in collaboration with the World Bank. The aim is to create a school with state of the art infrastructure, holistic educational practices, and advanced technology driven teaching methods.
The proposed “Leaders School” is designed in such a way so that the learning environment is transformative with an emphasis on community engagement. This project aims to make quality education more accessible and effective. It lays the foundation for a strong education system.
In the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to empowering students through various programmes. Key initiatives include the distribution of scooters, tablets and bicycles to facilitate access to education for students especially in remote areas. Additionally, with a mission of promoting a culture of academic, excellence and motivation the Anundoram Borooah Award will be given to the students.
CM Sarma also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming teacher recruitment examination. Improving the recruitment process is expected to help address the workforce gap and improve the overall quality of education in Assam.