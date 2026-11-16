Assam CM Proposes Spoken Sanskrit Course, Targets 3,000 Students at KBVSASU

Nalbari: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 15, 2026, proposed a three-month spoken Sanskrit course and pledged state government support to increase enrolment at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU) in Nalbari from 1,753 to 3,000 students. He made the announcements while attending the university's third convocation.

Addressing graduating students at the third convocation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for greater efforts to promote spoken Sanskrit and suggested introducing a three-month course at the university.

He said learning conversational Sanskrit was not particularly difficult and pointed to an example from Sribhumi, where residents of a village communicate in the ancient language.

"Spoken Sanskrit is not so tough. One can learn it within a month. In Sribhumi, there is a village where people communicate in Sanskrit. If something similar can be done here, it would be good," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also proposed that the university adopt five neighbouring villages to promote Sanskrit learning and encourage its use beyond the campus. Sarma pledged state government backing to expand the university's student strength from its existing 1,753 to 3,000.

The proposed expansion forms part of the state's broader support for the institution and its efforts to strengthen Sanskrit and ancient studies education.

The university's third convocation also highlighted its academic progress, with 1,873 students receiving degrees and certificates across doctoral, postgraduate, integrated, and diploma and certificate programmes.

A total of 40 gold medals were awarded during the ceremony, including recognition for the university's first Sanskrit PhD.

Sarma attended the ceremony as chief guest, while KBVSASU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prahlad Joshi presided over the academic proceedings.

Assam Cabinet Minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah and Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary were also present.

The convocation marked an important academic occasion for the institution, bringing together graduating students and state representatives.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University was established under an Assam Legislative Assembly Act in 2011, introduced when Himanta Biswa Sarma was serving as Education Minister.

The university launched four-year undergraduate programmes across 14 departments in the 2023–24 academic session under the National Education Policy.

In another step towards strengthening the institution, the Assam government recently approved the merger of Guwahati's Krishna Kanta Handique Sanskrit College with the university as a constituent college. The move is intended to strengthen its faculty resources.

The proposed spoken Sanskrit course, village outreach programme and enrolment expansion are expected to form part of the university's next phase of academic development.