Hailakandi Police Seize Nearly 14,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹60 Lakh

Hailakandi: Hailakandi Police seized nearly 14,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately ₹60 lakh and arrested one person during a naka-checking operation at Ramnathpur near the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The arrested suspect, identified as Azizur Rahman of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, was travelling in a Maruti Brezza that police intercepted during the operation.

Hailakandi Police intercepted a Maruti Brezza at Ramnathpur during a naka-checking operation on Monday, November 16. The checkpoint is located near the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district, Assam.

According to the information provided in the police seizure report, the vehicle was travelling from Mizoram into Hailakandi when officers stopped it for checking.

During the operation, police recovered nearly 14,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is approximately ₹60 lakh. The operation involved Hailakandi Police and Ramnathpur Police, who carried out the interception and seizure.

Police arrested one person in connection with the recovery. The suspect was identified as Azizur Rahman, a resident of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

The Maruti Brezza used for transportation was also impounded by the police. Its registration number is AS 01 DU 6906. The arrest and vehicle seizure form part of the investigation into the transportation of the narcotics across the Assam-Mizoram border.

No verbatim statement from Hailakandi Police officials or an official press release was included in the supplied report. The nearly 14,000 recovered Yaba tablets have an estimated market value of approximately ₹60 lakh, according to the information provided in the report.

However, separate regional media reports have cited a valuation of up to ₹2 crore for the seizure. The difference in reported figures means the valuation should be treated with caution until an official assessment is confirmed.

The quantity recovered and the arrest of the suspected transporter make the Ramnathpur operation a major narcotics seizure reported from the district.

Further investigation is underway to establish the origin of the seized narcotics and identify their intended destination.

Police are also investigating the transportation route used to bring the tablets from Mizoram into Hailakandi district. The interception took place along an inter-state trafficking corridor, according to the supplied report. However, the investigation has yet to establish the complete network behind the suspected transportation.

The arrested suspect and the impounded vehicle are central to the ongoing investigation.

Further details about the source of the narcotics and their intended recipients are awaited.