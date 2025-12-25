Assam CM pulls up Palasbari leaders over viral audio clip controversy

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong displeasure over the open confrontation between Palasbari BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria and party youth leader Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, asking both leaders to maintain restraint and party discipline amid the ongoing controversy triggered by a viral audio clip allegedly linked to land dealings.

Sources said that the Chief Minister viewed the public feud as damaging to the party's image and conveyed his concern to the leadership. Political circles indicate that continued escalation could invite organizational action, with speculation growing that the issue of ticket allocation for the sitting MLA may come under review.

Meanwhile, Hemanga Thakuria addressed a press conference on Tuesday to categorically deny the allegations, claiming that the viral audio clip was manipulated and part of a targeted campaign to malign him. He questioned the authenticity of the recording, pointing to alleged inconsistencies, and said that his development work in the Palasbari constituency had made him a target.

