Women must rise in business: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at MMUA event in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment, asserting that women must rise in business and that every woman is capable of becoming self-reliant. He was addressing a large gathering while distributing seed capital cheques under the flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in the Bajali Legislative Assembly Constituency.

During the programme, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 10,000 seed capital cheques to nearly 28,000 women beneficiaries, marking a significant step towards promoting women-led entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. The initiative aims to encourage women to start small businesses, strengthen self-help groups, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“Women should stand up and move forward. Every woman has the ability to work and earn with dignity. The government will always stand beside women who want to start their own business,” Sarma said. He added that the BJP-led government is focused on transforming women from job seekers into job creators.

Highlighting the scope of the scheme, the Chief Minister said that women can take up entrepreneurial ventures such as weaving traditional gamosa, mustard oil production, dairy and milk-based activities, agriculture-related enterprises, and other local businesses. He assured that the State Government would prioritize procurement of locally-produced goods from women self-help groups for government offices and departments, thereby reducing dependence on supplies from outside the region.

The Chief Minister further informed that financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan would be released in phases—an initial instalment of Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 25,000 and later Rs 50,000—based on proper utilization and progress of the enterprises. He also noted that women could use the funds to support or expand their family or husbands’ businesses, strengthening overall household income.

Appealing for responsible utilization of the funds, Sarma urged the beneficiaries to invest the money wisely to ensure long-term financial stability. He added that the government had a broader plan to connect women entrepreneurs with markets and institutional buyers to ensure sustained growth and income generation.

Also Read: New Terminal Reflects Assam’s Biodiversity, Culture: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma