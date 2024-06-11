Assam CM Reviews Proposed Site for New IIM Near Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently visited proposed site for upcoming Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. The site is situated in Marabhitha and Dighalkuchi villages under Palashbari Legislative Assembly Constituency spanning 574 bighas.

During his visit Chief Minister Sarma shared his excitement. He outlined vision for project on social media, stating "Where new dreams will be woven! Visited the proposed site of the upcoming IIM Guwahati in Kamrup to take stock of activities. The institute will be spread over an area of over 574 bighas. It will significantly cater to pool of management professionals in country."

The visit also saw participation from local MLA Hemanga Thakuria. The Chief Secretary and other key officials were also present. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to establishment of this premier educational institution. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving project. "My gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for decision to set up an IIM in Guwahati which will go long way towards empowering students," Pegu stated.

The Chief Minister's visit underscored significance of this project. It is poised to place Guwahati among select group of Indian cities hosting top-tier educational institutions. These include an IIT AIIMS and National Law University. The establishment of IIM is expected to significantly boost region’s capacity to produce highly skilled management professionals contributing to both local and national development.

Earlier, on June 2 Chief Minister Sarma had announced via his official social media. Prime Minister Modi had approved establishment of IIM near Guwahati. This announcement met with widespread acclaim. Many highlighted transformative potential of institute for Assam's educational landscape.

Proposed IIM site’s strategic location and extensive area are anticipated to provide conducive environment for advanced learning. And research in management studies. The project aligns with broader vision of enhancing higher education infrastructure in region, thereby attracting talent and fostering innovation

As plans for IIM near Guwahati move forward state government remains focused. Ensuring timely completion and operationalization of institute is expected. This institute will become cornerstone of management education in India.