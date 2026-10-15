Assam CM reviews under-construction Assembly complex in Dibrugarh

Construction going on with 30-month target

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inspected the under-construction Assam Legislative Assembly complex at Khanikar in Dibrugarh, reviewing the progress of the project and suggesting modifications to its design as the State Government moves ahead with plans to develop the city as Assam’s second capital.

Spread over approximately 63 bighas of land, the proposed Assembly complex will house the Assembly building, an MLA hostel, an auditorium, a secretariat block, and other supporting infrastructure. The project is targeted for completion within the next 30 months.

During the inspection, CM Dr Sarma reviewed the construction progress and discussed the challenges faced by the executing agencies, including weather-related difficulties. He also suggested improvements to the front elevation and beautification of the Assembly building complex.

According to the Chief Minister, around 20 per cent of the piling work has been completed, while construction of the boundary wall has also progressed to some extent. He discussed with the officials concerned the measures required to maintain the pace of construction and adhere to the stipulated timeline.

After inspecting the Assembly complex, CM Dr Sarma visited the Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex at Khanikar to assess its facilities and construction quality. The newly constructed stadium currently has a spectator capacity of around 5,000 and is being developed under a broader plan to increase its capacity to approximately 35,000.

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