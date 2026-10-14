Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Ginger Hotel in Guwahati, Holds Talks with Moran and Matak Communities

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today, inaugurated Ginger Hotel at Aerocity in Guwahati, marking another step towards strengthening the state’s hospitality infrastructure. The hotel is expected to provide greater convenience to commuters and tourists visiting the city, while offering visitors an opportunity to experience Assam’s warm hospitality. The facility is also expected to support the state’s growing tourism sector by expanding accommodation options in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Hiamanta Biswa Sarma held separate meetings with representatives of the Moran and Matak communities to discuss their concerns, aspirations and key developmental priorities. The discussions covered issues related to council elections, education, healthcare and socio-economic development. The meetings provided an opportunity for community representatives to raise their concerns and discuss measures to address their needs.

During the interactions, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of both communities, preserving their rich cultural heritage and ensuring that their concerns receive due attention. The meetings reflect the government’s continued engagement with indigenous communities to address their developmental priorities and promote their overall welfare.