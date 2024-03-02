Assam: CM Sarma Advises CAA Opponents To Move to Supreme Court

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, asked the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to move to the Supreme Court instead of criticizing the supporters.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “I support CAA and at the same time many people in the state oppose it. We should respect both perspectives and not criticize anyone. Those who are opposing CAA should go to the Supreme Court, instead of disturbing peace and tranquility in Assam.”

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) restarted in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, a significant rally organized by the anti-CAA coordination committee, Assam, was held at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati on February 17.

The event saw the participation of members of Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and left parties such as the CPI-M.