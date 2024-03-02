Assam: CM Sarma Advises CAA Opponents To Move to Supreme Court

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, asked the people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to move to the Supreme Court instead of criticizing the supporters.
Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “I support CAA and at the same time many people in the state oppose it. We should respect both perspectives and not criticize anyone. Those who are opposing CAA should go to the Supreme Court, instead of disturbing peace and tranquility in Assam.”
The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) restarted in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, a significant rally organized by the anti-CAA coordination committee, Assam, was held at Lakhidhar Bora Kshetra in Guwahati on February 17.
The event saw the participation of members of Opposition parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Raijor, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and left parties such as the CPI-M.
Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other organization have jointly announced a series of statewide protest from March 4 to oppose the implementation of CAA in the state.
On Friday, the United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, has submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
The opposition parties have decided that if the CAA is enforced in the state, they will organize widespread protests and call for shutdowns across Assam.
They have also resolved to gherao Janata Bhawan and disrupt all activities if their demands are not met.
The discussion regarding CAA heated up following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion that CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier on February 29, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged that police have arrested at least three student leaders ahead of the anti-CAA protests in Assam.
The arrested leaders have been identified as Zahiruddin Laskar, general secretary of Raijor Dal, Umananda Maran, secretary of Tinsukia District Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti and Ratul Roy, the secretary of Dhubri District Krishak Mukti.
