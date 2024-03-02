Tripura: TIPRASA Accord Signed; HM Shah Declares Historic Turning Point

AGARTALA: In a historic move, a tripartite agreement, TIPRASA accord, was signed among the government of India, the government of Tripura, and the TIPRA Motha on Saturday.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders and called the decision a historic turning point for Tripura.

Shah also praised TIPRA Motha, tribal parties, and organizations for their constructive role in the accord’s success.

Additionally, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. He highlighted the series of accords signed during the Modi government's tenure, including the recent TIPRASA Accord, bringing the total to eleven agreements aimed at fostering peace and development in the Northeast.