Tripura: TIPRASA Accord Signed; HM Shah Declares Historic Turning Point

AGARTALA: In a historic move, a tripartite agreement, TIPRASA accord, was signed among the government of India, the government of Tripura, and the TIPRA Motha on Saturday.
Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders and called the decision a historic turning point for Tripura.
Shah also praised TIPRA Motha, tribal parties, and organizations for their constructive role in the accord’s success.
Additionally, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. He highlighted the series of accords signed during the Modi government's tenure, including the recent TIPRASA Accord, bringing the total to eleven agreements aimed at fostering peace and development in the Northeast.
Under the TIPRASA Accord, a committee will be set up to make sure it's carried out properly. Notable figures including Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Biplab Deb, and Tripura's Chief Secretary were present during the signing.
The accord focuses on addressing tribal land and language rights, which are crucial for ensuring the political and financial autonomy of tribal communities in Tripura.
It is to be noted that the accord is poised to address crucial matters on tribal land and language rights, thereby marking a drastic step towards ensuring their political and financial autonomy.
Meanwhile, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, the scion of Tripura’s royal family, had rushed to Delhi after receiving a call from the Central government.
The royal scion was amid an indefinite hunger strike in Hatai Koto, formerly known as Baramura Hills in Tripura.
While he was addressing the crowd, he received a phone call when MLA Animesh Debbarma handed over the phone to him.
Following the phone conversation, Pradyot said that he needed to go to Delhi as the Central government had asked him to come there.
Pradyot also claimed that he would travel to Delhi on an empty stomach while continuing his hunger strike. He declared his intention that he would not consume anything until he receives positive response.
ALSO WATCH: