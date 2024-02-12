Assam: Ministers, Govt Officers To Lose Subsidized Power Benefits

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that ministers and senior government officers will no longer enjoy subsidized power benefits in the state.

CM Sarma has instructed the power department to eliminate the current system of charging nominal electricity bills from them.

He also stated that he had instructed the Power Department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarters including the residences in the Minister’s colony, to prevent them for evading payment for power usage.

The development came after the chief minister met with department officials who told CM Sarma that a very nominal amount was being deducted from the salaries of Ministers and senior officers every month as power usage charges.