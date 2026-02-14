Assam: CM Sarma and BTC Chief Lay Foundation for BTC Mini Secretariat and Railway Flyover

CORRESPONDENTS

KOKRAJHAR/TANGLA/Orang: In a significant development initiative, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday laid the foundation stones for two major projects: the BTC Mini Secretariat at Sapkaiti and a Railway flyover at Golma Choke in Udalguri town. The BTC Mini Secretariat will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 150 crore, while the Railway flyover will be built at a cost of Rs. 64 crore.

In his address at a public meeting in Sapkaiti, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the Railway flyover at Golma Choke, Udalguri, had long been a necessity and is now set to become a reality with an investment of Rs. 64 crore. He further highlighted that the BTC Mini Secretariat, to be constructed on 25 bighas of land at a cost of Rs. 150 crore, will provide a much-needed platform for delivering better services to the public. The Chief Minister assured that the project would be completed within two years and announced plans for a grand celebration during the inaugural ceremony of the Mini Secretariat.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed that the BPF-led BTC government was fulfilling its promises. He noted that the establishment of the BTC Mini Secretariat was a key commitment, ensuring that people no longer need to travel to Kokrajhar for official work, as services would now be available at the Mini Secretariat in Udalguri. He reiterated his government’s dedication to fostering peace and all-round development in the region.

The programme was attended by several prominent leaders, including Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Charan Boro, BTC Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Executive Members Lwmsrao Daimary and Fresh Muchahari.

In another event, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, along with Ministers and BTC Executive Members, participated in a grand public meeting at Kalaigaon, where cheques under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Also Read: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary hands over Bodoland Bhawan to BKWAC