KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary hands over Bodoland Bhawan to BKWAC

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As announced during the open session of the 12th annual conference of the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) held on January 31 at Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary handed over the key and documents of Bodoland Bhawan, located near Beltola Chariali in Guwahati, to the Boro-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) on Tuesday, coinciding with the 24th Bodoland Day celebrations. The council has been operating its city office in the Bhawan for the past five years.

The key was formally received by BKWAC Chairman Anil Basumatary and EM Pradip Swargiary from the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary. Also present during the ceremony were BKWAC EMs Pranab Boro, Binud Basumatary, and Mahipal Baro.

On the occasion, Chairman Anil Basumatary, on behalf of BKWAC, and UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary, representing the Boro-Kachari community living outside BTC districts, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Hagrama Mohilary for the gesture. They noted that handing over Bodoland Bhawan, where BKWAC has been running its city office for the past five years, will provide them with a better platform to communicate with the people within the council and facilitate smoother administration of their official functions.

Also Read: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundation of BPF central office in Kokrajhar