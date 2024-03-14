Assam: CM Sarma Announces 4% DA Hike for State Employees

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a hike of 4 percent in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners in Assam.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Thursday, CM Sarma stated that the hike would be effective from January 1, 2024, and due to the Lok Sabha elections, it will be paid in installments.

The recent increase in dearness allowance has raised it to 50% for state government employees. The first installment of the arrears will be made in May, the second in June, and the third in July.

CM Sarma has also announced significant decisions regarding the recruitment of Grade IV employees in Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools in Assam.