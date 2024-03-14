Assam: CM Sarma Announces 4% DA Hike for State Employees

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a hike of 4 percent in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners in Assam.
Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Thursday, CM Sarma stated that the hike would be effective from January 1, 2024, and due to the Lok Sabha elections, it will be paid in installments.
The recent increase in dearness allowance has raised it to 50% for state government employees. The first installment of the arrears will be made in May, the second in June, and the third in July.
CM Sarma has also announced significant decisions regarding the recruitment of Grade IV employees in Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools in Assam.
LP, ME, and Higher Secondary Class IV employees will be recruited in their villages based on merit, as per the CM’s statement. The Assam government has also decided that recruitment for 4th-grade posts in LP, ME, and High schools will be based on merit from the local area.
Additionally, the central government has sanctioned Rs 75,000 crore under the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Scheme. In the state, 3,000 houses have solar panels. The Assam government will subsidize bank loan interest by 1% for state government and electricity board employees.
Furthermore, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) will provide an additional Rs 5,000 for a 1kW solar panel for journalists.
The chief minister also announced that the six-lane Basistha-Jalukbari stretch of the Guwahati bypass will be inaugurated five months ahead of the scheduled date.
The project, costing Rs 300 crore and spanning 16.448 kilometers, incorporates four flyovers at busy junctions between Jalukbari and Khanapara: Lokhra, Boragaon, Gorchuk, and Basistha, along with a vehicular underpass at Lalmati.
Meanwhile, the government had also introduced special discounts for individuals adopting solar panels, with extra benefits to journalists. The chief minister unveiled these discounts in which users can avail Rs 15,000 off on 1 kW panels, Rs 30,000 off on 2 kW panels, and Rs 45,000 off on 3 kW panels.
