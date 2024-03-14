Mizoram: Excise Minister Announces Review of Liquor Policy

AIZAWL: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led government in Mizoram will reassess the state’s prohibition law, which prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor in most areas, with exceptions, as revealed in the assembly on Wednesday.
The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 was implemented during the tenure of the former Mizo National Front (MNF) government.
Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in the assembly stated that the current prohibition law is being assessed and scrutinized and will be reviewed if necessary.
The law does not apply to the areas of three autonomous district councils in the southern part of the state.
The minister further mentioned that efforts are underway to fill vacant officer positions and to acquire the necessary vehicles, weapons, and equipment for the department’s investigations.
He stated that efforts are to upgrade the excise department’s office building and staff quarters.
There has been a debate on various platforms about the need to review the existing prohibition law in Mizoram, as the state has limited sources of revenue and many people have died due to alcohol consumption despite it being a dry state.
Meanwhile, in another significant development, Mizoram's Education Minister, Dr. Vanlalthlana, recently made a startling announcement. The state's school system is struggling with 2991 open spots. This came to light during a meeting of lawmakers. It's a serious problem affecting Mizoram's schools. The government is pushing a fair hiring process, stressing the need for openness.
In Mizoram, a big crisis brews in their schools. Dr. Vanlalthlana, the Education Minister, gave a shocking report. In a meeting with lawmakers on March 12, he said that a whopping 2991 spots in the state's schools need filling. This news puts a spotlight on a big problem that doesn't just make work hard for current staff but is also a concern for the quality of learning for Mizoram's students.
ALSO WATCH: