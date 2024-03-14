Mizoram: Excise Minister Announces Review of Liquor Policy

AIZAWL: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led government in Mizoram will reassess the state’s prohibition law, which prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor in most areas, with exceptions, as revealed in the assembly on Wednesday.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019 was implemented during the tenure of the former Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar in the assembly stated that the current prohibition law is being assessed and scrutinized and will be reviewed if necessary.