Arunachal Pradesh: Election Commission Orders Re-Polling at Eight Stations

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct voting again in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh.
Reports suggest that the decision was made because of clashes that happened in Arunachal Pradesh during the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 19.
The ECI announced on Sunday that the voting in the eight polling stations would be cancelled, and new voting would take place on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu.
The polling stations where re-voting will take place include Sario in the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under the Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey district, and Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi polling booths under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.
The order also stated that a re-vote would be conducted in the Bogne and Molom polling booths under the Rumgong assembly constituency in the Siang district.
On April 19, around 76.44% of the total 892,694 voters cast their votes to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, a polling official and a constable of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) died, while three others were admitted to hospitals due to heart attack, during the simultaneous polls held on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said.
Polling Officer Changdam Yangchang, deployed at Balupothar polling station in Bordumsa under Changlang district, died on way to hospital after suffering a heart stroke during polling on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told a press conference, on Saturday.
Passang Dondup, A constable of the 4th IRBn, died at Tamen in Kamle district while on naka duty, the CEO said. S.K. Paul, a presiding officer deployed in Upper Siang district suffered a major stroke during polling and he was later shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, the CEO said adding, his condition is stable.
