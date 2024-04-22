Arunachal Pradesh: Election Commission Orders Re-Polling at Eight Stations

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct voting again in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reports suggest that the decision was made because of clashes that happened in Arunachal Pradesh during the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 19.

The ECI announced on Sunday that the voting in the eight polling stations would be cancelled, and new voting would take place on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu.