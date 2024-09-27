Assam CM Sarma: BJP Government in Assam Delivered on Job Promises

GUWAHATI: “We have not only fulfilled the promise we made, but we have also exceeded it by hiring 24,645 extra candidates," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, while handing over appointment letters to 300 new employees, as he announces that the BJP has met its promise of making 100,000 government jobs in the state.

He said Assam engineering students suffered from a frustration problem, as many of the fresh graduates had to go look for jobs elsewhere. But within the past three years, many engineers have been recruited in all departments-from public works to public health engineering, and even in rural development.

He said that hiring has increased for the reason that there has been a growth in capital spending in the state, and therefore, engineers had more openings to work on significant projects.

One such project is Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), where piped systems shall be built so that safe drinking water reaches every village and household.

He discussed the semiconductor plant, which is under construction at Jagiroad. He nudged the youths of Assam to make use of this opportunity, which this plant was supposed to create.

"This recruitment has been strictly merit-based and made absolutely transparent," he said.

He asked the newly appointed officers to be committed to the development of the state.

He also emphasized the state government's interest in the advancement of forensic science. He again pointed out that the conviction rates and the charge sheets have been rising too.

The State government has increased the number of forensic laboratories up to six and is planning to establish a National University of Forensic Science, according to him.

As many as 81 Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical) have been appointed in Public Health Engineering Department, 100 Urban Technical Officers, and 101 Financial Management Officers in Housing & Urban Affairs Department, along with 12 Senior Scientist Officers and 6 Junior Officers in the Directorate of Forensic Science.

This exercise of new recruitments has thus added up to the count of those recruited by the present state government to 124,645.