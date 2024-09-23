Assam: Rhino Poaching Dropped by 86 Percent, Claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that due to the double-engine government of the BJP, poaching of rhinos in the state has come down by 86 per cent.

While quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media post on World Rhino Day, CM Sarma posted on social media platform X: "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister! Under your leadership, Assam's rhinos are safer than ever. Since the double-engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86 per cent. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage."

CM Sarma wrote, "Rhinos are synonymous with the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity. Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety."

"On #WorldRhinoDay, we reaffirm our commitment to protect the rhinos of Assam," he added.

In 2022, after a gap of nearly 45 years, no poaching occurred in the Kaziranga National Park and CM Sarma credited the close vigil by the state administration and coordinated efforts between the Forest and Police Department for the same.

Every year on September 22, people celebrate World Rhino Day to raise awareness about the various rhinoceros species that exist throughout the globe and the threats they face.

World Rhino Day provides a forum for a variety of interested parties, including governments, communities, NGOs, wildlife conservation organisations, research facilities, and concerned individuals, to band together and look for innovative ways to end poaching practices and save some critically endangered rhinoceros species from extinction.

In addition to being the third largest animal, the one-horned rhino is a pride of Assam and is one of the rarest and most unusual mammals in the world. (IANS)

Also Read: 174 Kaziranga National Park animals including ten rhinos die in floods (sentinelassam.com)