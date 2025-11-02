Assam: CM Sarma distributes cheque to 36,367 beneficiaries under MMMUA

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today officially distributed cheques to 36,367 thousand deserved beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA) at Mikirbheta 's play ground in the district today.While distributing cheque,the chief minister urged the recipients under Bhurbandha and Kapili blocks to invest the grant in aid Rs. 10,000/ in doing small business as their earning source so that they can be self-reliance further.The chief minister also assured to provide another two grant in aids Rs. 25,000/ and Rs. 50,000/ for the 2nd and the 3rd phases respectively in the days to come.Addressing more then thirty thousand beneficiaries ,the chief minister advocated the both the central and the state BJP governments has initiated to strength women's economic empowerment under MMMUA in the country .During the tenure of congress government did not think once for the welfare of our women. The country would develop if the congress party had initiated .But they did think about progress.The congress party only provided cloth,cap,mosquito net and blanket to satisfy the beneficiaries during elections.The chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also asked the beneficiaries to march ahead with availing govt. provided schemes and create self reliance environment in village level too.

After taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mikirbheta State Dispensary's new building ,the chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the historical Charaibahi Committee Bhauna and appreciated the committee for taking praiseworthy step towards preservation of the historical culture of Assam till date.

Besides the chief minister took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of proposed Morigaon circuit house' s new building with estimated cost of Rs. 15 crore.

