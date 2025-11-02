Assam News

Assam: CM Sarma distributes cheque to 36,367 beneficiaries under MMMUA

Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today officially distributed cheques to 36,367 thousand deserved beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA)
MORIGAON: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today officially distributed cheques to 36,367 thousand deserved beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA)  at Mikirbheta 's play ground in the district today.While distributing cheque,the chief minister urged the recipients under Bhurbandha and Kapili blocks  to invest  the grant in aid Rs. 10,000/  in doing small business as  their earning source so that they can be self-reliance further.The chief minister also assured to provide another two  grant in aids Rs. 25,000/ and Rs. 50,000/ for the 2nd and the 3rd phases respectively in the days to come.Addressing more then thirty  thousand beneficiaries ,the chief minister advocated the both the central and the  state  BJP  governments  has  initiated to strength women's  economic empowerment  under MMMUA  in the country .During  the tenure of congress government did not think once for the welfare of our women. The country would develop if the congress party had initiated .But they did think about progress.The congress party only provided cloth,cap,mosquito net and blanket to satisfy the beneficiaries during elections.The chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also asked the beneficiaries to march ahead  with availing govt. provided schemes and  create self reliance environment in village level too.

After taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony  of Mikirbheta State Dispensary's new building ,the chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the historical Charaibahi Committee Bhauna  and appreciated the committee for taking praiseworthy step towards  preservation of the historical culture of Assam  till date.

Besides the chief minister took part in the foundation stone laying  ceremony of  proposed Morigaon circuit house' s new building with estimated cost of Rs. 15 crore.

