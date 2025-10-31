Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques to beneficiaries under MMMUA

SADIYA: In a strong step towards strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed cheques containing seed capital of Rs. 10,000 each to 27,573 women beneficiaries from Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for Sadiya Legislative Assembly at a programme held at Sadiya today.

The initiative reflects Government of Assam’s commitment to empowering women with financial independence and enabling them to play a transformative role in the state’s rural economy. Under the abhiyan, in Sadiya constituency 26,342 beneficiaries belong to rural areas and 1231 urban areas.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a programme held at Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School playground, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, State government aims to build a new Assam where women can live with dignity as the pillars of their households. Dr. Sarma stated that the state has about four lakh self-help groups involving over 40 lakh women. Since the formation of these groups, women have stepped beyond their homes, established linkages with banks, learned about various government schemes, and begun taking active roles in community work.

He said that women’s self-help groups in Assam have borrowed nearly 21 thousand crore rupees from banks and have been repaying their loans. With about ninety-nine percent of women repaying their loans promptly, Assam’s self-help groups have earned nationwide admiration.

Several groups have received invitations from other states to share their experiences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited Assam’s “Lakhpati Baideus” to Delhi to participate in Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. The SHGs from Assam have participated in major exhibitions across the country, where they displayed and sold their products, earning wide appreciation.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared his vision of creating three crore “Lakhpati Baideus” in India during a meeting in Jorhat and had advised Assam to work toward empowering its women accordingly. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call, the State government after due discussion with successful women entrepreneurs has launched MMUA to help the women in Assam become financially independent.

Dr. Sarma highlighted how women, through their involvement in self-help groups, have strengthened both their families and the state’s economy. Citing examples from the Sadiya constituency, the Chief Minister mentioned the success of Monika Das, a member of the Borshi Self-Help Group from Sonowal village No. 1. Using a loan of one lakh rupees through the group’s bank linkage and support from the State Livelihood Mission, she established a shoe and sandal business. She now earns about 8,500 rupees per month, improving her family’s standard of living, stated a press release.

