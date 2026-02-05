Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika distributes MMUA cheques in Maibang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MAIBANG: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday distributed seed capital cheques of Rs 10,000 each to more than 18,000 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a special programme held in Maibang, Dima Hasao district.

On the same occasion, the minister laid the foundation stone for five major road development projects covering a total length of 120 km. The projects, to be constructed with World Bank assistance at an estimated cost of Rs 997 crore, are expected to significantly improve road connectivity across the hill district. Hazarika said that the projects reflect the vision of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and that they would bring transformative changes to infrastructure and communication in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika urged women beneficiaries to make proper use of the financial assistance to start income-generating activities, enabling them to qualify for the next instalment of Rs 25,000 in the coming year. He said schemes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina, and the women entrepreneurship mission were empowering women by promoting self-reliance and financial independence.

Highlighting the development journey of Dima Hasao, the minister said that improved infrastructure had reduced the travel time between Haflong and Silchar from nearly six hours to about one and a half hours, which has boosted tourism and economic activity. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Sarma for bringing peace and rapid development to the district, which was earlier affected by instability.

Hazarika also emphasized the government’s transparent recruitment process and appealed to the public to continue supporting the chief minister to sustain Assam’s growth momentum and ensure its position among India’s fastest-developing states.

The programme was attended by Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of DHATC Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Jitu Goswami, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a Bamboo Industrial Park at Manderdisa, constructed at a cost of Rs 49.43 crore under the DHATC package. The project aims to promote bamboo-based industries, support local entrepreneurs, and create employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

