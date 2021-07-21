Assam CM Sarma Launches Good Will Campaign Dedicated to Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a campaign dedicated to Lovlina Borgohain, an Assamese boxer who has been selected to represent India in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Assam CM today started a bicycle rally under the goodwill campaign 'Go For Glory, Lovlina'.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter informing about the goodwill campaign dedicated to 'Assam's daughter' Lovlina Borgohain.

"With a vision to support & motivate 'Assam's daughter' ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai who is representing India at the @Tokyo2020, I launched a goodwill campaign 'Go For Glory, Lovlina' which started with a bicycle rally at #Guwahati today," tweeted CM Sarma.





"We are so proud of Lovlina who is the first female athlete from #Assam to represent India at the #Olympics & the second boxer after Shiva Thapa to participate in the same from the state. May you continue to bring glories to the nation," the Assam CM further tweeted.

The Assam Assembly has adopted an unanimous resolution today, wishing best of luck to young boxer Lovlina Borgohain for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is all set to kick-off on Friday.

Moving the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Lovlina has already made Assam proud by qualifying for the Olympics. He also mentioned that both her elder twin sisters are national level boxers themselves. The cycle rally has been organized by ruling BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan, who is the legislator of Lovlina's home town Sarupathar.

Supporting the resolution, leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that Lovlina is an idol for the youth of the state and her success is a booster for sportspersons from rural areas. He also proposed that Lovlina could also be made the Sports Ambassador of the state. Bodoland People's Front leader Durga Das Boro emphasised on proper guidance of Lovlina, when she returns as many sportspersons, who attain glory at a young age, fail to keep the momentum later.

Speaking on the hurdles Lovlina has passed to reach her present position, Biswajit Phukan said, she has refrained from accepting commercial endorsements so far even though the money from such deals would have helped her family's economic condition. The UPPL, AGP and CPI(M) also supported the resolution and conveyed their best wishes to her. Lovlina will play her Round of 32 bout on July 24. The final of welterweight category (69 kg) will be held on August 7.





