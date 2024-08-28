Assam CM Sarma Slams Mamata Banerjee’s "Divisive Politics" Amid Escalating Tensions in Bengal

GUWAHATI: A political storm erupted between Assam and West Bengal, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unleashing a scathing riposte at his counterpart in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday. The controversy had started when Banerjee drew an uncalled-for comparison between the agitations going on in Kolkata with the mass movements that had taken place in Bangladesh and claimed that disturbance in Bengal can create disorder in all of India.

Known for his acidic rhetoric, Sarma spared no words in response. In an incendiary tweet, he accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief of seeking to destabilize the country. "Didi, how dare you threaten Assam?" he bristled at Banerjee's insinuations, adding, "Don't show us your bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your divisive politics. This language does not suit a leader like you."

Sarma's remarks were seconded by Assam senior BJP leader Piyush Hazarika, who assailed Banerjee's remarks as irresponsible. "She cannot intimidate us or threaten us," Hazarika said. "She is fighting to control the law and order situation in her own state, but she threatens Assam. That game won't work here."

Figures from both states and beyond have been drawn into the raging war of words. In response, Union Minister and Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar blamed the comments of Banerjee, saying they reflect "anti-national" sentiments, unbecoming of a leader of her stature.

The controversy erupted over a speech Banerjee had delivered during the TMC student wing foundation day celebration. She had lambasted BJP for recent violence that broke out during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march and a bandh called by the party. TMC government has been at the receiving end in wake of the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, leading to widespread unrest.

Equating the Bengal stir with the student-led agitations that threw out the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, Banerjee said, "Some people believe that it is similar to the agitation going on in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and their culture is like ours. Still, it is a different country."

She even went further and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating violence in Bengal, warning: "If you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn."