Manipur: Tragedy Strikes in Churachandpur; Two Minors Drown in Pond While Returning Home from School

IMPHAL:A tranquil evening took a fatal turn when two brothers, aged seven and nine years, met tragic deaths in a local pond at Churachandpur town on Tuesday. The two boys, Leletchung, 7, and Kangousil, 9, were returning home from school, decided to drop in at a pond near Pisaghar Tuibong to cool off with a quick swim. A sprinkling of fun after school turned into tragedy.



Brothers belonging to the Kuki community, they were on excellent terms with each other and had an ever-playful attitude. Sons of Paominthang Kuki, they were well-liked in their locality. Supposed to be a familiar area for locals, on that day it proved deadly as two brothers, oblivious to the hidden dangers of the pond, strayed too deep into the water. Neither of them, with all his youthful ebullience, had the strength and skill to handle the depth of the pond.





When the boys failed to return home as expected, the family became anxious and their anxiety soon turned to alarm as evening drew on. The search was frustrating-the family with neighbors scoured the usual routes which the boys would take. In no time, the search led them towards the pond, where they came across a scene which no parent should ever have to face.



After that, the police and emergency services were informed, and Churachandpur district police reached the spot. The police picked up the lifeless bodies of the two young brothers from the water with a heavy heart and brought them to the nearest hospital, hoping against hope that the children might be saved. However, when they reached the hospital, the boys were brought dead.



The community was in shock as it had to bear the loss of two young souls. The once lively home of Paominthang Kuki is now filled with silences and sorrows as his family mourns the loss of their irreplaceable son.