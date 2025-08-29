Assam CM Showcases Assam’s New Raj Bhavan Ahead of Inauguration by Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma led a tour of the newly built Raj Bhavan, showcasing its design, features, and modern amenities, a new landmark in Assam’s administrative legacy. He highlighted the architectural excellence of the Raj Bhavan, which is set to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, on August 29.
Speaking to the reporters, CM Sarma said that earlier, the Assam governor used to be the governor of the northeast until the formation of other northeastern states. "The main Raj Bhavan was in Shillong in Meghalaya. When the states were separated and the central government started appointing individual governors for each northeastern state, we did not construct a Raj Bhavan," he said.
"The old Raj Bhavan was actually a kind of transit camp. So, this new Raj Bhavan has all the requirements of a Raj Bhavan, including the presidential and the governor's areas. Our next plan is to develop a dorbar hall and the offices of the governors to commissioners on the other side of the road," CM Sarma further added.
However, when asked to cite the difference between the old Raj Bhavan and the new one, CM Sarma gave the rating of 1 to the old Raj Bhavan and 100 to the new one while stating how the Assam governor used to stay in a 14 x 14 ft room in the old governor's house where only his dining area was large; otherwise, that Raj Bhavan had only 2 bedrooms.
