Assam CM Taunts AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal By Asking Him To 'Remarry' Before Implementation Of UCC

Sensing the moment to take a swipe at the AIUDF chief, CM Sarma pounced on this opportunity to indirectly point towards the statement made by Ajmal, underscoring the AIUDF leader's opposition to UCC.

The Chief Minister had earlier informed about the state government's plan to implement UCC shortly after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections conclude, potentially including measures against polygamy, which could pose legal challenges for Ajmal if he proceeds with additional marriages.

Sarma, while addressing a separate event, reiterated the imminent enforcement of UCC in Assam, stating, "UCC will come into force in Assam soon after the elections...Till now, marrying again is not illegal in Assam. We will also attend his wedding if invited. So far as I know, he has one wife, but he can have a second or third wife now. Once UCC comes, polygamy will be outlawed in Assam. All the preparations are done."