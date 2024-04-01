Assam CM Taunts AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal By Asking Him To 'Remarry' Before Implementation Of UCC

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aimed a dig at AIUDF supremo and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal by subtly referring to his recent comments pertaining to the prospect of remarriage amidst ongoing deliberations on the uniform civil code (UCC).
The Assam CM's scathing response comes in the wake of Ajmal's rebuttal to Rakibul Hussain, the Congress candidate for Dhubri constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, who referred to Ajmal as an "old tiger."
Ajmal, who is in his 70s, reacted to the jibe by hitting out, "I am not so old. I can marry again."
Sensing the moment to take a swipe at the AIUDF chief, CM Sarma pounced on this opportunity to indirectly point towards the statement made by Ajmal, underscoring the AIUDF leader's opposition to UCC.
The Chief Minister had earlier informed about the state government's plan to implement UCC shortly after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections conclude, potentially including measures against polygamy, which could pose legal challenges for Ajmal if he proceeds with additional marriages.
Sarma, while addressing a separate event, reiterated the imminent enforcement of UCC in Assam, stating, "UCC will come into force in Assam soon after the elections...Till now, marrying again is not illegal in Assam. We will also attend his wedding if invited. So far as I know, he has one wife, but he can have a second or third wife now. Once UCC comes, polygamy will be outlawed in Assam. All the preparations are done."
Meanwhile, earlier in February this year, the repeal of the British-era Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, was approved by the state cabinet.
This move was aimed at addressing pressing issues like child marriage and facilitating the implementation of UCC.
Ajmal stood firmly opposed to the repeal, describing it as a strategy to incite Muslims and sway voters in favor of the BJP.
