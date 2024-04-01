Assam: Punjabi Dhaba Owner Detained For Displaying Khalistani Poster In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A roadside dhaba owner hailing from Punjab landed in fresh trouble in Bongaigaon district of Assam after he was arrested over suspicions of sympathizing with the banned Khalistani movement.

Bongaigaon SP Mohan Lal Meena has said that the suspect had openly displayed controversial posters featuring Khalistani ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other related imagery in his eatery which is located near Gerukabari outpost along National Highway-27.

The top cop stated that a poster of Bhindranwale, alongside another showing an individual waving a flag similar to the Khalistani symbol, was put on display at the business establishment and added that the cops are currently scrutinizing these materials.