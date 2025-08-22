Assam: CM to inaugurate new campus of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya on September 2 to inaugurate the newly-established Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus of the university. The upcoming event is regarded as a significant milestone for higher education in the region, promising to expand academic and research opportunities for students.

In preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit, a high-level team inspected the campus on Tuesday. The delegation included the District Commissioner, Hojai, Superintendent of Police, Hojai, and the Executive Engineer of Nagaon. They were joined by Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Dr Manabendra Dutta Choudhuri. The team thoroughly reviewed the arrangements for the inaugural function, covering security, infrastructure readiness, and other essential aspects.

During the inspection, officials emphasized ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated event. The DC and SP highlighted security protocols, while the Executive Engineer examined ongoing works and final touches to the campus facilities. Vice-Chancellor Dr Choudhuri expressed confidence that the university community was fully prepared to host the Chief Minister and other dignitaries for this historic occasion.

The inauguration of the Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter in academic excellence and innovation for Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. Students, faculty members, and residents of Hojai district are eagerly anticipating the visit of the Chief Minister, which will not only bring recognition to the institution but also inspire the younger generation to pursue knowledge and research in diverse fields.

