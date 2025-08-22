Assam: Bir Lachit Borphukan College organizes national seminar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Assamese department of Bir Lachit Borphukan College (BLB), Sivasagar, and Xahitya Sakha Samiti of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha (SSS) is organizing a two-day long national seminar on ‘Wisdom and talent of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’ on September 10 and 11 in collaboration with IQAC, Sankardeva Study Centre, Sakha Xahitya Sabha of BLB College, and Xahitya Sakha Committee, Sivasagar Zilla Sakha of SSS.

The seminar will be inaugurated by Dr Bhabendra Nath Deka, Pradadhikar of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Asom, while Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Dr Karobi Deka Hazarika, former Professor, Department of Assamese, Dibrugarh University, Dr Punnyadhar Gogoi, noted educationist and Chairman, college governing body, Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principle, Sibsagar Commerce College, Dr Mrinal Kumar Baruah, Assistant Professor, Dibrugarh University, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Performing Art, will grace it as distinguished guests.

The deadline for submission of abstracts is August 30 and the deadline for submission of main papers is September 5. Interest teachers, researchers, and students can send their papers on various sub-themes like Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’s life and philosophy, humanistic ideals in the writings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Rasa in Srimanta Sankardeva’s Ankia Naat, the poetic genius of Srimanta Sankardeva, etc.

Dr Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika, Principal of the college, and the convenor committee of the seminar urged upon the interested teachers, researchers, and students to send abstracts and full papers to the following e-mail addresses: anjumoni6925@gmail.com, monjumalasarmah21@gmail.com, and dhrubablb@gmail.com.

