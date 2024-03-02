Assam CM Urges Early Lok Sabha Polls Before Bihu Festival

GUWAHATI: To guarantee a hassle-free voting process, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has explicitly asked the Election Commission (EC) to slot the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections before the Bihu festival, usually held in the middle of April. The presence of a festive atmosphere during Bihu may be a disturbance to an efficient and impartial voting process, Sarma reasoned.
"The state government has already urged the EC to conclude the election in the state before the Bihu festival. In Assam, during the Bihu celebration, people get into a festive mood. All the talks about BJP or Congress do not match well with the Bihu atmosphere," Sarma firmly spoke.
The Chief Minister aired his worry that the merry Bihu mood might steer voters off from political talk and choices. To sidestep this conflict, he encouraged the Election Commission to plan the voting dates prior to the start of the festival.
Furthering the issue, Sarma disclosed that an Election Commission delegation is due to arrive in Assam on the 5th of March. During this gathering, the squad is scheduled to intertwine with the local administration, to debate and evaluate the logistics and groundwork for the Lok Sabha elections.
"The Chief Secretary will again convey our request to the EC team. If there is no such difficulty, we will appreciate finishing the election before Bihu," Sarma voiced, indicating the readiness of the state government to adjust to the EC's logistical needs.
In 2019, Assam's Lok Sabha elections happened in three parts. The Chief Minister's recent suggestion aims to mix the voting schedule with cultural events. This might help to get more people excited about voting.
As the Election Commission thinks over the proposed timetable, the people of Assam wait for a decision. This decision could match the voting process with their lively cultural events, making a setting where voters can join in happily and knowledgeably.
ALSO WATCH: