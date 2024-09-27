Assam CM Urges Nitin Gadkari To Resume Construction Work Of Majuli-Jorhat Bridge

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought the intervention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to resume the pending construction work on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, which has come to a halt since 5th September 2024.

The Assam CM raised serious concerns regarding the lack of accountability from the contractor UP State Bridge Corporation Limited. CM Sarma warned that the delay could put the entire project in jeopardy.

He wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways to highlight the significance of the bridge, a two-lane structure over the Brahmaputra River, in connecting Majuli and Jorhat.