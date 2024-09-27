Assam CM Urges Nitin Gadkari To Resume Construction Work Of Majuli-Jorhat Bridge

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought the intervention of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to resume the pending construction work on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, which has come to a halt since 5th September 2024.
The Assam CM raised serious concerns regarding the lack of accountability from the contractor UP State Bridge Corporation Limited. CM Sarma warned that the delay could put the entire project in jeopardy.
He wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways to highlight the significance of the bridge, a two-lane structure over the Brahmaputra River, in connecting Majuli and Jorhat.
This infrastructure project is vital for the connectivity of the region and its economic development.
The project was approved back in 2021 under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode and its deadline has been set for December 2025. The approximate cost of the project stands at Rs. 650 crore.
The Chief Minister urged Gadkari to take immediate corrective measures, such as re-tendering the project if necessary, so as to ensure the resumption of work at the earliest and complete the project within the stipulated time.
ALSO READ: Assam CM Sarma: BJP Government in Assam Delivered on Job Promises
ALSO WATCH: