Assam: CM Vigilance raids PWD office in Dibrugarh; engineer arrested in bribery case

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday night raided the office of the Superintending Engineer, PWD (Building Division), in Dibrugarh and arrested an assistant executive engineer for allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor.

The official, identified as Mridul Baglary, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 30,000, officials said.

The action followed a complaint by contractor Raj Shekhar Hazarika, who alleged that Baglary had demanded money for processing and clearing a pending bill related to a Rs 1.40-crore project at Madarkhat tea estate in Lahowal. According to the complaint, the official initially allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh, which was later negotiated to Rs 1.30 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the Vigilance Cell laid a trap and apprehended Baglary while he was allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 as the first instalment of the bribe.

The vigilance team later searched Baglary’s residence at Khaniagaon in Dibrugarh as part of the investigation.

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