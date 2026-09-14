Assam CM virtually inaugurates new girls’ hostel at Sivasagar University

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SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel at Sivasagar University on Sunday. The hostel has been built at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore under the Equity and Inclusion Initiative of RUSA/PM-USHA 2.0.

A programme was organised at the university to mark the inauguration, attended by officials of the Sivasagar district administration, retired teachers, faculty members, non-teaching staff and other members of the university fraternity.

University Registrar Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, in his welcome address, thanked the Chief Minister and the Assam Government for their continued support in developing the institution. He said government assistance had helped strengthen infrastructure and improve the academic environment.

Sivasagar University originated from the historic Sivasagar College. On November 6, 2021, the Chief Minister announced plans to develop the college into a university, and it received university status in 2023. The Assam Government initially provided Rs 10 crore for the university’s development and has recently sanctioned another Rs 100 crore for strengthening its infrastructure. The university currently offers postgraduate and PhD programmes through 19 departments. It has also introduced B.Ed and distance education programmes.

Members of the university fraternity expressed gratitude to the State Government and hoped continued support would help the institution emerge as a major centre of higher education and research in the Northeast.

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