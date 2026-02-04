Karshan NGO Hosts State-Level Inter-University Debating Competition in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sivasagar-based NGO Karshan organized an inter-university/inter-college state-level debating competition on Monday at SMD College, Charing, in Sivasagar. The competition was inaugurated by Sarat Hazarika, General Secretary, Assam Unnati Sabha.

Kaustuvmoni Kakoty, General Secretary, Karshan, anchored the inaugural function while President Nabajyoti Saikia welcomed the guests and gathering. In the function, Dr Bidyanonda Borkatoky, Principal, SMD College, educationist Prafulla Kalita, and Monjul Kalita among others, were present.

The competition, held on the topic ‘No regionalist force can ever succeed in India without the help of nationalism,’ was chaired by Dr Romesh Chandra Borah, Vice-Principal of Jorhat Kendriya Mahavidyalaya.

Gitartha Bora and Kapildev Chowdhury of Cotton University bagged the Best Team Award while Samir Rimal and Utpaljyoti Borah of Dibrugarh University won the Second Best Team. On the other hand, Jit Sutbanshi and Hasan Rahman of Jorhat Law College won the third and Bhaigyajyoti Dutta and Partha Protim Baruah of Madhavdev University won the fourth best team awards.

The Best Debater Award was won by Utpaljyoti Borah of Dibrugarh University, while the second best debater award went to Gitartha Bora, Cotton University, and the 3rd and 4th best debater awards went to Hasan Rahman and Gyanjyoti Sarma of Jorhat Law College and Chaiduar Law College respectively.

The 1st and 2nd emerging debater awards were given to Arangon Phukan of Army Public School, Jorhat, and Ishant Hazarika of Arunodoi Academy, Amguri, respectively. The Jury Award winners were Angarika Sarma, PC Academy, Sivasagar, Anwesha Chowdhury, Dibrugarh University, and Madhabjyoti Saikia of IMCS, Guwahati.

The judges for the competition were Dr Maheshswata Devi and Dr Subhashis Gogoi, while the jury members were Dr Mayuri Devi, Sarbanonda Neog, and Mrinmoy Bora. The winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies.

