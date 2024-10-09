Assam CM Visits Multiple Durga Puja Pandals on Maha Sasthi

Guwahati: Maha Sasthi of Durga Puja 2024 is being celebrated on Wesnesday across the country. Guwahati too is not an exception from this celebration and along with the large number of devotees, the Chief Minister of the state also visited multiple Puja Pandals and offered his prayers to the mother goddess.



The grand celebrations of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations begin today as today is the Maha Sasthi of the Durga Puja 2024. The idols have been moved to the pedestals at the Puja Pandals on the occasion and the religious rites have been initiated at the pandals. All the Puja Pandals have been decorated and illuminated for the celebrations. From Maha Sasthi onwards, Puja rituals are followed at the pandals. These rituals will continue till the Maha Dashami, which falls on the coming weekend.

A large number of devotees crowded in the Puja Pandals across the city through the day. The rituals started in early morning at several locations soon after the idols were installed at the pandals, many others started the celebrations in the afternoon. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited multiple Puja Pandals on the occasion of Maha Sasthi of Durga Puja 2024. He sought blessings from the Mother Goddess and prayed for peace and prosperity of the citizens. He also posed for pictures with a large number of devotees and Puja committee members who eagerly welcomed the Chief Minister.

“As the #DurgaPuja2024 festivities begin with the auspicious Shashti, I offered my prayers to Maa Durga at various puja pandals in Kamrup (M). Across the State, community Durga Pujas are taking forward our traditions & I'm happy that we're able to assist them in their efforts,” mentioned the Chief Minister over social media.