Assam: Cheques given away to Durga Puja committees of Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The ceremonial distribution of financial assistance to Durga Puja committees of Kokrajhar district was held on Tuesday at the Basic Training Centre, Kokrajhar. A total of 10 puja committees were ceremonially presented with demand drafts during the event. Notably, 112 puja committees across Kokrajhar district, 33 committees from Parbatjhora and 69 from Gossaigaon will receive financial aid as part of this initiative.

The event marked the participation of several distinguished guests, including Minister for Handloom and Textiles and Guardian Minister of Kokrajhar, UG Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary and Kokrajhar DC Masanda Magdalin Pertin, who jointly distributed the financial assistance.

Addressing the gathering, Minister UG Brahma urged the puja committees to ensure a peaceful and disciplined celebration, stressing the importance of safety and harmony. He emphasized the need to maintain hygiene during the puja season.

MLA Lawrence Islary extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for spearheading the initiative. He expressed hope that the Durga Puja pandals would be well-prepared and managed responsibly during the upcoming festivities.

Kokrajhar DC Masanda Pertin, in her address, lauded the initiative and extended her appreciation to the Durga Puja committees for their participation. She emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline during the festivities and took the opportunity to raise awareness about the government’s road safety initiatives.

Following the distribution ceremony, an awareness meeting under State Road Safety Week, 2024, an initiative of the Transport department, Government of Assam, titled “Path Suraksha - Jeevan Raksha”, was held to further promote road safety measures across the district.

