Assam CM Warns of Declining Hindu Population Amid Bangladesh Crisis

GUWAHATI: Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced serious concerns regarding the declining Hindu population in both Assam and Bangladesh. Sarma warned that a similar demographic shift is anticipated in neighboring states like West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Referring to official census data up to 2011, Sarma pointed out significant decline in Hindu population. "The census report reveals that from 1951 to 2011 Hindu population in Assam decreased by 9.23 per cent. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh it saw sharper decline of 13.5 per cent," the Chief Minister stated. He emphasized that this trend is not just limited to Assam and Bangladesh. It could also impact other eastern regions bordering Bangladesh.

Sarma's comments come at time when Bangladesh is experiencing volatile political climate. On August 5 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation amid mounting protests. These protests were predominantly led by students demanding abolition of a quota system for government jobs. They soon escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations. In response, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8. He took over as country's chief advisor—a role equivalent to that of Prime Minister.

The political instability in Bangladesh has further fueled concerns in India. This is particularly true in Assam which shares a long border with country. Sarma expressed his apprehension about situation. He described it as "dire and beyond words." He conveyed confidence that central government would engage diplomatic channels to address issue. He hoped for gradual improvement in the situation

The situation in Bangladesh took a symbolic turn when a group of local Madrasa students reportedly removed the nameplate of "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway" commonly known as Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, in Munshiganj. The students replaced it with a banner reading "Father of Nation Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) Expressway." This reflects growing unrest in the region.

Sarma also criticized Congress party for its alleged silence on the issue of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh. He accused party of prioritizing global Muslim issues over the plight of Hindus in neighboring countries. "The Congress leaders have been vocal about situation in Gaza. But how many times have they spoken out for Hindus in Bangladesh?" Sarma questioned.