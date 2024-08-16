Nurse Brutally Raped, Murdered in Uttarakhand; Body Found in UP

UTTARAKHAND: In another heinous incident, a nurse was sexually assaulted and murdered while traveling from a private hospital in Uttarakhand to her home near the Uttar Pradesh border.
She left the hospital on the evening of July 30 and was last seen on CCTV footage getting into an e-rickshaw at Indra Chowk in Rudrapur.
However, she never made it to her rented home on Kashipur Road in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, where she lived with her 11-year-old daughter.
The next day, her sister filed a missing persons report. Eight days later, on August 8, the Uttar Pradesh police found her body in an empty plot, about 1.5 km from her house in Dibdiba village.
The police found her body in an empty plot in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident occurred on July 30.
Police reports indicate that the accused dragged the nurse into nearby bushes, where he allegedly raped and strangled her.
After the assault, he stole her jewelry and fled the scene. Authorities traced the victim's phone to Rajasthan, where they arrested the suspect.
The accused was identified as one Dharmendra who is a daily wage labour from Bareilly. He was arrested in Rajasthan on Wednesday.
According to the police, Dharmendra, who was intoxicated, noticed the victim and followed her before attacking her as she was about to enter her apartment building.
Manjunath TC, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Udham Singh Nagar, reported that Dharmendra dragged her into nearby bushes, where he raped and strangled her with her own scarf. He also took her phone and Rs 3,000 from her purse.
This incident comes amid widespread outrage across the country over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor during her shift at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The 31-year-old's semi-naked body was discovered in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital last week.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: