Nurse Brutally Raped, Murdered in Uttarakhand; Body Found in UP

UTTARAKHAND: In another heinous incident, a nurse was sexually assaulted and murdered while traveling from a private hospital in Uttarakhand to her home near the Uttar Pradesh border.

She left the hospital on the evening of July 30 and was last seen on CCTV footage getting into an e-rickshaw at Indra Chowk in Rudrapur.

However, she never made it to her rented home on Kashipur Road in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, where she lived with her 11-year-old daughter.

The next day, her sister filed a missing persons report. Eight days later, on August 8, the Uttar Pradesh police found her body in an empty plot, about 1.5 km from her house in Dibdiba village.