Assam: CM’s FIFA Fan Park Opens in Silchar to Live Stream World Cup Matches

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In keeping with the worldwide football fever, Cachar is all set to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Chief Minister's FIFA Fan Park at DSA Stadium, Silchar. Cachar District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta informed that all matches from July 9 till the final will be streamed live on a giant LED screen at DSA Stadium, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of a stadium while ensuring adequate public convenience and safety.

Gupta said that the administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that sports lovers and their families can enjoy every match in a safe, secure, and well-managed environment. "We appeal to citizens to participate enthusiastically, maintain discipline, cooperate with the administration, and make the CM's Fan Park a memorable sporting celebration for everyone," he added.

The State Government has extended the initiative to Jorhat and Silchar after tremendous success at Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Assam Government Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh