Assam: CMSS Flags Shortage in 45 Single-Teacher Schools in Golaghat

CMSS has alleged severe teacher shortages and infrastructure gaps in Golaghat’s government schools, demanding urgent recruitment, classroom expansion and basic facilities.

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) has raised concerns over alleged teacher shortages and infrastructure deficiencies in government schools in Golaghat district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the organisation's Assam president Pintu Gogoi cited UDISE 2025-26 data provided by the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Golaghat, claiming that 45 schools have only one teacher each, while 694 have two teachers, 212 have three, and 118 have four teachers each.

Gogoi further claimed that 82 schools lack hygienic toilets, 375 do not have separate toilets for boys and girls, and eight schools lack safe drinking water. He said that 309 schools require 447 additional classrooms based on student strength.

Citing figures reportedly presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Gogoi said that 30,032 teacher posts are vacant across the state, including 18,801 at the primary level and 11,231 at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

The student organisation also criticised the deployment of teachers for non-academic duties, arguing that it affects classroom teaching.

Gogoi demanded immediate recruitment against vacant posts, improvement of school infrastructure, and measures to ensure adequate teachers and basic facilities in government schools. He also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, holding the Education Department responsible for the situation.

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