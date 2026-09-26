Assam: Haflong schools mark 150 years of national song Vande Mataram

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HAFLONG: Students and teachers from 10 schools in Haflong observed the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram on Friday, as part of the nationwide Namami Bharatam programme.

The event was organised by Vivekananda Vidyalaya and Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Barohaflong, where students from the participating schools came together to sing the complete Vande Mataram.

A school representative said the programme was observed with enthusiasm and described the occasion as a source of pride.

As part of the initiative, the participating schools have decided to make the singing of Vande Mataram a regular practice at the beginning and end of each school day. The organisers said that this practice, already followed in some institutions, would now be extended to the remaining schools. The programme was attended by guests, teachers, and students, and aimed to encourage awareness of the national song and promote cultural values among students.

Also Read: Namami Bharatam to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram