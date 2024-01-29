Assam: Collection of Assamese poems translated into Bengali released at 47th International Kolkata Book Fair

Nalbari: ‘Only translation can link between two languages’, said prominent translator Basudev Das, while launching the book titled ‘Nabadwiper Kabita’ published by Beej-the-Seed, a voluntary organisation on literature, culture, and education in Assam, at the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday. The collection of poems by 49 poets from the Nalbari district has been translated into Bengali. It has been edited by Nabaratna Patowari. It is worth mentioning here that the Nalbari district is still called Nabadwip because many scholars who once received Sanskrit education from Nabadwip in West Bengal spread Sanskrit education in the Nalbari district and made the entire district like Nabadwip.

Subodh Sarkar, a prominent Bengali poet, launched ‘Will Break the Door’, a collection of poems by Dr. Binoy Kumar Mazumdar and translated into English by Manash Jyoti Sarma. Bengali progressive poet Falguni Ghosh launched Nabaratna Patowari’s collection of Bengali poems ‘Khudha’ and said that such activities strengthen cultural ties between the two provinces. Therefore, it is important to understand the importance of these issues and to take the necessary steps to improve the quality of life of the people of Assam. Beej, the seed secretary Kamal Chandra Das, Pranab Kumar Chakrabarty, Manash Jyoti Sarma, and Nabaratna Patowari Dr. Binoy Kumar Mazumdar were present on the occasion.

